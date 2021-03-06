Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,864 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

