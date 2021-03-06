Korea Investment CORP Sells 230,700 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

NYSE:WEC opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

