Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,400 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

HLT opened at $122.87 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

