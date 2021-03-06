Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,400 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

