Korea Investment CORP Sells 60,800 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 153,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

