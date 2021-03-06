Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

