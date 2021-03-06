Korea Investment CORP Sells 99,800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

