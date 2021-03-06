Korea Investment CORP Takes $6.39 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.