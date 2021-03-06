Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after buying an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equifax by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after buying an additional 208,640 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $169.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

