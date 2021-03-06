Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

