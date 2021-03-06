Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00037832 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

