Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KRNTY opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Krones has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Get Krones alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.