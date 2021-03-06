Kuai Token (KT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $16.86 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00781162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,254,367 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.