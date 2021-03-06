KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $346.73 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00008914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $346.73 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00764325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043834 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

