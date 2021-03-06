Kusama One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.30 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $227.80 or 0.00463575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $126.30 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00462704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00068685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00077822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00465591 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

