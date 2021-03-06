Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $237.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.27. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

