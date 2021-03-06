Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the January 28th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.1 days.

LIFZF opened at $30.18 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFZF. Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

