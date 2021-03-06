Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$38.19 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.64.

LIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.29.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

