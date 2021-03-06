Lambda 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.52 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $53.21 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00775614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043577 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,499,659 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.