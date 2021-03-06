Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

LGORF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 912,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

