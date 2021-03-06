Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMTI remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Laser Master International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Get Laser Master International alerts:

Laser Master International Company Profile

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Master International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Master International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.