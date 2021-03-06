Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMTI remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Laser Master International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
Laser Master International Company Profile
Further Reading: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Laser Master International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Master International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.