Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

