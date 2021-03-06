LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 28th total of 100,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $235.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. LCNB has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LCNB by 549.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LCNB by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

