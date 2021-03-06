Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $4.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.41 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.90. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

