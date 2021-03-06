Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 187.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Lear worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $282,014,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 110.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

