Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Update

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,258,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 4,179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,589.0 days.

LTTHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock remained flat at $$2.34 on Friday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

