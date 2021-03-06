Leede Jones Gab Reiterates Buy Rating for Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE PRN opened at C$28.10 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$9.51 and a 52 week high of C$36.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 26.50, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$570.15 million and a PE ratio of -17.77.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

