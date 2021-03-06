Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the January 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 652.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 551.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 904,345 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 186,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $24.51 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.