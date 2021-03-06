Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 576.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.22. Legrand has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

