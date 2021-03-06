LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). LendingClub posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of LC opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $975.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.74.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

