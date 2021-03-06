Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLESY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of LLESY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

