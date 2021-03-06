Lethean Price Tops $0.0005 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $377,895.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,487.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.33 or 0.03275269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00374863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01025737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00424928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00377531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00257894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.