Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Up 37.1% in February

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the January 28th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 256,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.69. 188,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,554. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

