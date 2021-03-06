Library Research Ltd Acquires New Shares in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. China Online Education Group comprises 0.9% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Library Research Ltd owned 0.23% of China Online Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 534,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $24.82. 38,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,587. The stock has a market cap of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE).

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.