Library Research Ltd Acquires New Stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Library Research Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Bright Scholar Education makes up about 1.3% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Library Research Ltd owned 0.26% of Bright Scholar Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.39. 73,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

