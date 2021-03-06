Library Research Ltd Acquires New Stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Library Research Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Bright Scholar Education makes up about 1.3% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Library Research Ltd owned 0.26% of Bright Scholar Education at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
