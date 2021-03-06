Library Research Ltd Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,205,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 14.1% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Library Research Ltd owned about 0.12% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. 2,700,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,198. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Separately, HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

