Library Research Ltd Purchases Shares of 159,649 Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Niu Technologies comprises 3.1% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Library Research Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 150,020 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NIU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,052. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

