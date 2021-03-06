Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $1.92 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $982,944.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

