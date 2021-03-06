Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $601,886.46

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $601,886.46 and $10,185.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00760296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

