Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $629,754.24

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $629,754.24 and $4,917.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.43 or 0.00772997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

