LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.20 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $23,262.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.55 or 0.00761622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00043480 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,598,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,046,696 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.