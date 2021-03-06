Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Lincoln Electric worth $85,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

