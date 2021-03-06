Linear Hits Market Cap of $168.33 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Linear has a market capitalization of $168.33 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00781162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,008,444 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

