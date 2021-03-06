LINKA Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $20,128.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00760296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043319 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

