LINKA Price Tops $0.0031 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10,035.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.43 or 0.00772997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00043334 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.