LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,309.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and $5,309.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00036533 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,649,874 coins and its circulating supply is 708,112,160 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

