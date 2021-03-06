Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Achieves $401.32 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00006398 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $401.32 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013194 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,381,344 coins and its circulating supply is 127,446,106 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.