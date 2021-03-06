Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Market Cap Reaches $364,814.41

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 41.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $364,814.41 and $2,414.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00068504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00460603 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

