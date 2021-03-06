Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $3,564.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00323988 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,409.48 or 1.01455230 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 713,939,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

