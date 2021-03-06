Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.11 billion and approximately $4.00 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $181.78 or 0.00374130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,603,688 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

